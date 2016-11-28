Saudi-led airstrike kills at least 13 civilians in Yemen

SANAA, Yemen — Yemeni security and medical officials say at least 13 civilians have been killed by an airstrike by the Saudi-led military coalition in a western port city.

The officials told The Associated Press on Monday that airstrikes hit two homes in rural areas northeast ofHodeida, which is under control of the country's Shiite rebels. Among the victims are women and children, according to a medical official in al-Thawra hospital. The airstrikes, which took place on Saturday, also destroyed telecommunications towers. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak to the press.