Spain: Police arrest 4 suspected of IS armed group links

MADRID — Spain's Interior Ministry says police have arrested four people suspected of having links to an illegal migration network believed to have been used by the Islamic State group to move militants to Europe, including those involved in last year's Paris attacks.

A ministry statement said the four had links with the so-called "Syrian refugee route" that the Islamic group is thought to have used to get the Paris attackers to Europe via the Greek island of Leros in October 2015.

Police believe the four arrested Monday had contacts with two extremists arrested in Salzburg, Austria, shortly after the November 2015 attacks.

Two were arrested in towns in northwestern Spain and two others in the southeastern city of Almeria.