The Latest: Syrian troops push into rebel-held east Aleppo
BEIRUT — The Latest on the conflict in Syria (all times local):
10:30 a.m.
Russia's
The ministry said in a statement on Monday that more than 100 rebels have laid down their weapons and exited the Syrian city's eastern suburbs. The ministry also said the Syrian government troops had pushed the rebels from al-Qadisia, which it described as the "key
The government's push, backed by thousands of Shiite militia fighters from Lebanon, Iraq, and Iran, and under the occasional cover of the Russian air force, has laid waste to Aleppo's eastern
10: 15 a.m.
Syrian state media is reporting that government forces have captured the eastern Aleppo
State news agency SANA says government forces captured the Sakhour
Rami Abdurrahman, who heads the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said Syrian government forces have captured some 10
Government forces captured the Hanano district on Saturday, the first time they had pushed this far into eastern Aleppo since 2012.
Thousands of east Aleppo residents have fled to safety in government and Kurdish-controlled areas of the city.