The Latest: Thousands lining up early to pay homage to Fidel

HAVANA — The Latest on the death of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

Thousands of Cubans are lining up early near Havana's Plaza of the Revolution for the start of week-long services bidding farewell to the man who ruled the country for nearly half a century.

Memorial services are slated to begin Monday at 9 a.m. when simultaneous 21-gun salutes will sound in the capital and in the eastern city of Santiago, where Castro launched his revolution in 1953.

At the same time, Cubans will begin filing through the monument to the national hero Jose Marti in the centre of the plaza, where the government has said they will sign an oath to carry out the "concept of revolution."