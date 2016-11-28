Vienna: Horse-drawn coach runs over boy, condition critical
VIENNA — A 5-year-old boy has been hospitalized in critical condition after falling out one of Vienna's a horse-drawn coaches, which then ran over him.
A statement Monday from hospital officials said the boy was in an induced coma after suffering injuries to his chest.
The accident occurred Saturday as the boy, along with his family from the Czech Republic, was touring the city. Police say he fell to the street, apparently after opening a coach door, and was run over by a rear wheel.