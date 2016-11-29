2 miners dead, 6 missing after copper mine tremor in Poland

WARSAW, Poland — A spokeswoman for a Polish mining company says rescuers have recovered a body after a massive cave-in at a copper mine following an earth tremor, bringing the confirmed death toll to two, with six people still missing.

Jolanta Piatek, spokeswoman for the KGHM Polska Miedz, or Polish Copper, mining corporation, said Wednesday that the body was found underground. Earlier, one of nine miners brought to the surface shortly after the cave-in had also died. Five others have been hospitalized, while the search continues for those still missing.