7 injured by turbulence as China airliner approaches Sydney

SYDNEY, Australia — Seven people were injured when a Chinese airliner struck turbulence as it approached Sydney airport on Tuesday, officials said.

Five passengers and two crew members were taken to a hospital after China Eastern Airlines Flight 777 from Kunming, China, landed, airline general manager Kathy Zhang said.

All were in stable conditions, she said.

Three complained of neck pain and the others suffered back pain, a minor head injury, a jaw laceration and a broken wrist, Ambulance Service regional manager Ryan Lovett said.