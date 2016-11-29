AP Interview: Iraqi leader predicts IS collapse in Mosul

BAGHDAD — Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi says Islamic State fighters lack the courage to put up long-term resistance in Mosul, despite unleashing hundreds of car bombs that have killed and maimed Iraqi soldiers and civilians as the fight for Iraq's second-largest city appears set to extend well into next year.

In an interview Monday with the AP, he said the whole Islamic State organization is "collapsing" in the face of Iraq's armed forces, and lacks the same motivation to fight that they had before when they overran a large portion of the country.