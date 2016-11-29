News / World

Australian theme park to reopen 6 weeks after 4 deaths

The Thunder River Rapids ride, in which four people died when a raft overturned on Oct. 25, will never reopen.

Flowers at a memorial out the front of Dreamworld on November 9, 2016 in Gold Coast, Australia. The Gold Coast theme park has been closed since four people were killed in an accident on the Thunder River Rapids ride on 25 October.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Flowers at a memorial out the front of Dreamworld on November 9, 2016 in Gold Coast, Australia. The Gold Coast theme park has been closed since four people were killed in an accident on the Thunder River Rapids ride on 25 October.

GOLD COAST, Australia — An Australian theme park said Wednesday that it will reopen more than six weeks after four people died in a ride malfunction.

Dreamworld on Queensland state's Gold Coast will reopen to the public with several of its rides operating on Dec. 10, the park owner Ardent Leisure Group told the Australian Securities Exchange.

The Thunder River Rapids ride, in which four people died when a raft overturned on Oct. 25, will never reopen.

The rest of Dreamworld's rides will progressively open as they are signed off as part of a safety review, the company said.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular