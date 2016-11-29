Belgian police help break major drug, money laundering ring

BRUSSELS — Belgian authorities say they have helped to break up a major international drug and money-laundering ring, detaining seven people and seizing millions of euros, vehicles and firearms.

The Brussels prosecutor's office said Tuesday that the crime gang moved narcotics and money between Morocco, France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Up to 400 million euros in drug revenue was transferred between cities. Prosecutors said large sums were sent through Dubai and laundered by front companies in Casablanca.