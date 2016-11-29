Central, south European foreign ministers discuss challenges

WARSAW, Poland — Foreign ministers from central and southeastern Europe are meeting in Warsaw to discuss challenges to the regions' security and the need for close co-operation with and within the European Union to counter various threats.

EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini is to join the meeting, held Tuesday in a region apprehensive of Russia's military activity.

Called by Poland's Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski the meeting began with a debate by ministers of the so-called Visegrad group that also includes the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. They were later to be joined by ministers from eastern Balkan nations aspiring to join the EU and from six EU nations in the region, including Greece and Italy.