Duterte to go near battle scene despite wounding of 7 guards

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines — The Philippine president says he will proceed with a scheduled trip to a southern city against his security men's advice after an advance team of presidential guards were wounded by a roadside bomb.

Military spokesman Col. Edgard Arevalo says the seven soldiers, including an officer, were wounded in a military convoy by a homemade bomb en route to an army camp in Marawi city.

Duterte says he wants to pass through the same route where the soldiers came under attack, adding the vice-president can take his place if something happens to him.