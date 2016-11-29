News / World

Fatal crash bus driver appears in court; hearing postponed

FILE - This undated file photo released by the Chattanooga Police Department shows Johnthony Walker. Attorney Amanda Dunn says she anticipates Walker, the driver of a school bus that was filled with elementary students when it crashed, Nov. 21, 2016, will plead not guilty if a grand jury indicts him. He's charged with five counts of vehicular homicide. Police say another count will be added. (Chattanooga Police Department via AP, File)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The driver in a Chattanooga school bus crash that killed six children last week has appeared in court, but his preliminary hearing on vehicular homicide charges has been postponed.

News media outlets report the prosecutor and defence attorney agreed to have the preliminary hearing for Johnthony Walker moved to Dec. 15.

Defence attorney Amanda Dunn said she anticipates her client will plead not guilty if a grand jury indicts him.

Walker is charged with five counts of vehicular homicide. Police say another count will be added for a child who died two days after the Nov. 21 crash.

Federal investigators said Walker had left the designated bus route when he crashed on a curvy road while carrying 37 students from kindergarten through fifth grade. Chattanooga police suspect Walker was speeding.

