Germany's Merkel thanked by Afghan boy at party meeting

BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has moved a young Afghan boy to tears, shaking his hand after he publicly thanked her at a party meeting.

The boy, identified only as Edris, and his father attended a congress in Heidelberg Monday evening of Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats. Edris said: "Thank you, Mrs. Merkel!" The chancellor replied: "You've learned German well" and added "keep practising." He did, telling the chancellor: "And I wanted to touch your hands once."

Merkel stepped down from the podium to meet the boy and pose for photos. Video footage showed the youngster wiping away tears.