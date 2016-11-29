Hundreds of mourners attend funeral for homeless veteran

EVANSVILLE, Wyo. — Hundreds of people gathered at the Wyoming Veterans Cemetery on Tuesday for the funeral of a homeless U.S. Navy veteran that most of them had never met.

It was standing room only at the chapel in Evansville for the funeral of Stephen Carl Reiman, the Casper Star-Tribune (bit.ly/2gDaNRa) reported.

Reiman, 63, arrived in Sheridan on Nov. 8 after a three-day bus ride from a Southern California community for homeless veterans. A few days later he fell ill at a motel and was eventually taken to Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, where he died on Nov. 17, Natrona County Coroner Connie Jacobson has said. Nobody visited him in the hospital.

Jacobson had difficulty finding any family and after three days said she hoped people from the community to attend Reiman's funeral to mark his passing.

"One of the reasons I did this was to raise community awareness that we have homeless vets in our own communities," Jacobson said. "They deserve the same recognition and honour that any other vet would get."

After a week of searching, Jacobson located Reiman's sister, who said she hadn't heard from her brother in at least two years. Diane Reiman said she didn't know why he had come to Wyoming, but said he worked as a firefighter in Casper for a few years in the late 1970s or early 1980s and enjoyed his time in the state. She attended his funeral and received the flag that had been on her brothers' casket.

Reiman served in the Navy from 1971 to 1975, served with honour in Vietnam and told a Veterans Affairs doctor he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and alcoholism exacerbated by the death of his only son in combat in Iraq, Jacobson said she learned while trying to find his family.

Jacobson also was able to locate Reiman's daughter-in-law and her daughter — Reiman's only grandchild — but they could not afford to travel to the funeral, she said.

Reiman travelled to Wyoming with just a backpack that contained Bruce Springsteen CDs, a cellphone, a laptop, an iPod, two identification cards, a copy of his birth certificate and his Navy discharge papers. He also carried Springsteen's memoir "Born to Run," Jacobson said.

