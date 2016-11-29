In video, Dolly Parton warned of wildfire threat
Country music icon Dolly Parton appeared in a video released hours before the wildfires that engulfed Gatlinburg, Tennessee, to urge people to prevent forest fires.
Parton appears with Smokey the Bear in the 30-second video released Sunday by Great Smoky Mountains National Park. She tells people to avoid burning leaves and parking vehicles on dry grass, and warns that even a campfire can spark a wildfire.
Officials with Parton's namesake Dollywood theme park in Pigeon Forge said it wasn't damaged, but said more than a dozen cabins operated by the park were damaged or destroyed by the wildfires.
Parton is a native of Sevier County, Tennessee, which includes both Gatlinburg and nearby Pigeon Forge, according to historical documents on the park's
In the mid-1980s, Parton partnered with the Herschend family who ran the park, then known as Silver Dollar City. It opened under the new name of Dollywood in 1986.