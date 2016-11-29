Longtime Elvis Presley aide Joe Esposito dies at 78
LOS ANGELES — Elvis Presley's close personal friend and professional aide Joe Esposito has died. He was 78.
Esposito's daughter Cindy Bahr said Tuesday that he had dementia and died Nov. 23 of natural causes in Calabasas, California.
Esposito met Presley in 1959 while both were serving in the Army. After they completed their service, Esposito became Presley's assistant in professional matters, from keeping his calendar to functioning as road manager when the King was on tour.
Esposito was one of two best men at Presley's 1967 wedding to Priscilla Wagner and a pallbearer at his funeral.
After Presley's death, Esposito worked as a road manager for the Bee Gees, Michael Jackson and other artists.
Along with Bahr, Esposito is survived by his daughter Cindy, son Anthony, a brother, sister and three grandchildren.
