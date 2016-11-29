Mexican airline loses dog, launches FindMika campaign

MEXICO CITY — The Mexican airline Interjet has launched a campaign dubbed #BuscandoMika (FindMika) after an 8-year-old mixed-breed female dog apparently escaped her cage and got lost at Mexico City's airport.

The airline posted photos of the search effort and flyers with a picture of Mika with a pink neckerchief around her neck. The flyer offers a 5,000-peso ($250) reward.

Traveller Pamela Alvarez, who lives in Houston, put appeals on social media sites saying the airline didn't inform her until she got to Houston that the dog escaped when the cage fell. She and her husband returned to Mexico City to hunt for the dog.