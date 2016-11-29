Mexican airline loses dog, launches FindMika campaign
MEXICO CITY — The Mexican airline Interjet has launched a campaign dubbed #BuscandoMika (FindMika) after an 8-year-old mixed-breed female dog apparently escaped her cage and got lost at Mexico City's airport.
The airline posted photos of the search effort and flyers with a picture of Mika with a pink neckerchief around her neck. The flyer offers a 5,000-peso ($250) reward.
Interjet said in statement that it understands pets are important to their owners. "Up to now we haven't been able to find Mika, but we will continue to search with all means at our disposal," it said.
