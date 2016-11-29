Mexico charges 2 candidates, priest in political meddling

MEXICO CITY — Mexican prosecutors have for the first time brought charges against a Roman Catholic priest for allegedly meddling in politics.

Prosecutors accuse the priest and two former mayoral candidates of participating in a Mass at a church in the town of Chiautla, in the state of Mexico. The priest allegedly blessed the candidates, and the Mass was allegedly touted as the opening of their campaigns.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that this is first time a priest has been charged with "vote pressuring," an offence punishable by a fine.