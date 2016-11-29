Mexico charges 2 candidates, priest in political meddling
A
A
Share via Email
MEXICO CITY — Mexican prosecutors have for the first time brought charges against a Roman Catholic priest for allegedly meddling in politics.
Prosecutors accuse the priest and two former mayoral candidates of participating in a Mass at a church in the town of Chiautla, in the state of Mexico. The priest allegedly blessed the candidates, and the Mass was allegedly touted as the opening of their campaigns.
Prosecutors said Tuesday that this is first time a priest has been charged with "vote pressuring," an
Mexico walks a fine line in allowing church figures to preach, but doesn't allow it to endorse candidates. The country's once-strict anti-clerical laws sparked a 1926-29 uprising by Roman Catholics known as the Cristero War that killed tens of thousands.
Most Popular
-
Distillery Christmas market accuses big name companies of freeloading
-
Ottawa couple found dead, adult son facing first-degree murder charges
-
King's Wharf 'signature building' would be tallest in HRM, cost up to $2 million per condo
-
Eastlink rolls out exchange plan to allow customers to customize channels