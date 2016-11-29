Mom of girl starved, fatally beaten can't face death penalty

CINCINNATI — The mother of a 2-year-old Ohio girl who was starved and beaten to death is not eligible for the death penalty if convicted of aggravated murder in the child's death.

A judge ruled Tuesday that 30-year-old Andrea Bradley cannot be sentenced to death if convicted. Hamilton County prosecutors didn't dispute a psychologist's report that found Bradley is intellectually disabled. The U.S. Supreme Court has found that executing people with intellectual disabilities violates the U.S. Constitution.

Bradley has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges in Glenara Bates' 2015 death. She could be sentenced to up to life in prison, if convicted.

The judge set Bradley's trial for April 2017.