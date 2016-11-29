News / World

Mom of girl starved, fatally beaten can't face death penalty

FILE ‚Äì This undated booking photo provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office in Cincinnati shows Andrea Bradley, the mother of a 2-year-old Ohio girl who died in March 2015 after she was starved and beaten. A psychologist's report found Bradley is intellectually disabled, and a judge ruled Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, that she cannot be sentenced to death if convicted of aggravated murder in the death of her daughter Glenara Bates. The judge set Bradley's trial for April 2017, and she could be sentenced to up to life in prison if convicted. Glenara's father Glen Bates was convicted of aggravated murder on Sept. 26, 2016, and sentenced to death on Oct. 17, 2016. (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

CINCINNATI — The mother of a 2-year-old Ohio girl who was starved and beaten to death is not eligible for the death penalty if convicted of aggravated murder in the child's death.

A judge ruled Tuesday that 30-year-old Andrea Bradley cannot be sentenced to death if convicted. Hamilton County prosecutors didn't dispute a psychologist's report that found Bradley is intellectually disabled. The U.S. Supreme Court has found that executing people with intellectual disabilities violates the U.S. Constitution.

Bradley has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges in Glenara Bates' 2015 death. She could be sentenced to up to life in prison, if convicted.

The judge set Bradley's trial for April 2017.

Glenara's father, Glen Bates, was convicted of aggravated murder and sentenced to death in October in the case.

