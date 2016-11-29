Nepal proposes constitution amendment to meet ethnic demands

KATHMANDU, Nepal — Nepal's government has proposed amending its new constitution to meet the demands of ethnic group whose protests for bigger federal state last year left more than 50 people dead.

The government registered the bill in parliament late Tuesday that proposes a second state in southern Nepal where there is large presence of Madhesi ethnic community.

Hridesh Tripati of the Terai Madhes Democratic Party said Wednesday it was welcome progress but still inadequate.

Police reported small protests Wednesday in southwest Nepal opposing the government plans, but there were no reports of violence.