Report: 2 students, driver killed in school bus crash

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Turkish Cypriot broadcaster BRT says two female high school students and the driver of their school bus were killed when the vehicle collided head-on with a truck along a mountain road.

BRT said Tuesday's early morning crash also left seven other passengers injured, three of them seriously.

Faiz Sucuoglu, health minister of ethnically divided Cyprus' breakaway Turkish Cypriot north, said one passenger is in critical condition after undergoing emergency surgery while another is suffering from a brain hemorrhage.