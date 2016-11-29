Slager to testify in own defence at motorist shooting trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Former South Carolina patrolman Michael Slager is taking the stand to tell his version of what happened when a black motorist was gunned down while fleeing a traffic stop.

Slager, who faces 30 years to life if convicted of murder in the April 2015 shooting death of 50-year-old Walter Scott, is expected to testify in his own defence Tuesday in a Charleston courtroom.

Scott, who was black, was shot five times in the back while running from the white officer. The shooting was captured by a bystander on cellphone video. Slager was fired from the North Charleston Police Department and charged with murder when the video became public.