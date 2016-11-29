Sudan bans 3 more dailies reporting on general strike

KHARTOUM, Sudan — Sudanese authorities have banned three more newspapers, seizing all copies ahead of distribution as a general strike against fuel subsidy cuts and price hikes continued for the third day.

The independent dailies banned Tuesday include the Al-Ayam, Sudan's oldest newspaper, as well as Al-Tayar and Al-Youm al-Tali. The move brings to four the number of newspapers banned since Monday, when authorities shuttered the daily Al-Jareeda. The privately-owned Omdurman TV network was also closed Monday.

Authorities arrested dozens of activists and members of opposition parties on the second day of the three-day campaign for a general that saw the streets and classrooms of the capital Khartoum deserted.