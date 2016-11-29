The Latest: Official: OSU attacker moved to US from Pakistan

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Latest on the attack at the Ohio State University campus (all times local):

Noon

A law enforcement official says Ohio State University attacker Abdul Razak Ali Artan moved to the U.S. with his family from Pakistan as refugees in 2014.

The official briefed on the investigation wasn't authorized to publicly disclose details of the case and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The official says Artan is originally from Somalia but lived in Pakistan from 2007 until 2014.

It's not uncommon for refugees to flee their home country to live elsewhere before permanently resettling in another country.

Authorities say Artan plowed a car into pedestrians on campus and then began stabbing people with a knife Monday morning. Eleven people were injured.

A police officer fatally shot Artan within a minute of the attack. Artan was an OSU student.

11:40 a.m.

The Columbus City Council president calls the attack at Ohio State University "an isolated incident" and says blame should be on the attacker, not the diverse Muslim and Somali communities from which he came.

Authorities identified the attacker as Abdul Razak Ali Artan, an OSU student born in Somalia. They say he plowed a car into pedestrians and then began stabbing people in an attack that left 11 people hurt.

A police officer killed Artan. Police say they're investigating whether it was a terrorist attack.

City Council President Zach Klein and other councilmembers planned to visit the Ibnu Taymiyah Masjid and Islamic Center in northeast Columbus on Tuesday to talk with Muslim and Somali community members. The councilmembers planned to attend a noon prayer service there.

11:20 a.m.

An Ohio State University student says he escaped serious injury by fending off the man who staged a car-and-knife attack at campus.

Andy Payne tells the Springfield News-Sun (http://bit.ly/2gS7XZb ) he'd gone outside Monday morning because of a fire alarm and watched as fellow OSU student Abdul Razak Ali Artan jumped the curb in his car and struck pedestrians outside a classroom building.

The 27-year-old Payne says Artan attacked him with a knife as he approached the car to help the injured.

Payne says he stopped Artan from stabbing him and escaped by grabbing the knife with his left hand. Payne is recovering at his suburban Columbus home after undergoing surgery Monday to repair tendons and nerves in his left hand.

Artan was fatally shot by a police officer.

10:55 a.m.

A law enforcement official tells The Associated Press the attacker at Ohio State University railed on his Facebook account against U.S. interference in countries with Muslim communities.

Abdul Razak Ali Artan warned about Muslims he described as belonging in "a sleeper cell, waiting for a signal." The posting said that if the U.S. wanted "Muslims to stop carrying lone wolf attacks, then make peace with 'dawla in al sham,'" or the terror group known as the Islamic State.

The official wasn't authorized to discuss the ongoing criminal investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Artan specifically protested the killing of Muslims in Burma, where the head of the U.N. refugee agency in Bangladesh last week said a Muslim minority group was suffering violence tantamount to ethnic cleansing at the state's hands.

10:05 a.m.

Ohio State University says it will hold a vigil on campus as a way to begin healing after a car-and-knife attack on campus injured 11 people.

The event Tuesday night will take place at the university's former basketball arena.

Classes, meanwhile, have resumed after the attack Monday morning that investigators say was carried out by Abdul Razak Ali Artan, an OSU student born in Somalia.

Police say they're investigating whether it was a terrorist attack.

The area of campus where the assailant's car plowed into a group of pedestrians before he began stabbing people was quiet and mostly empty Tuesday morning.

There were few signs of where the attack happened.

9 a.m.

Officials say four of the 11 victims taken to hospitals after a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State in Columbus remain hospitalized.

A spokeswoman says two of the six people treated for injuries at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center remain hospitalized Tuesday.

A spokesman for OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital says the three people taken to Grant were discharged Monday afternoon and the two victims taken to Riverside Methodist remain in fair condition Tuesday morning.

Authorities have said OSU student Abdul Razak Ali Artan purposely plowed his car into a group of pedestrians on campus Monday morning and then got out of his vehicle and began stabbing people with a butcher knife. He was fatally shot by a campus police officer.

2 a.m.

Investigators are looking into whether a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University that injured 11 people was an act of terror.

Authorities say the attacker deliberately plowed his car into a group of pedestrians on campus Monday morning, and then got out and began stabbing people with a butcher knife before he was fatally shot by a campus police officer.

The attacker has been identified as Abdul Razak Ali Artan.

A motive is not known, but police say they're investigating whether it was a terrorist attack.

A U.S. official told The Associated Press Monday that Artan was born in Somalia and was a legal permanent U.S. resident. The official was not authorized to discuss the case and spoke on the condition of anonymity.