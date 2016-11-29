The Latest: 40 wage protesters arrested in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on wage protests in California (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

Forty protesters were arrested as they blocked a downtown Los Angeles intersection as part of a national wave of demonstrations in support of higher wages and workers' rights.

About a hundred demonstrators formed a circle in the street early Tuesday and hoisted signs saying "the whole world is watching" and "Fight for $15."

Officials say the gathering was mostly peaceful but 40 people were cited for failing to disperse.

Fast-food, home-care, child-care and other workers are expected to rally in cities across California.

Organizers say the demonstrations are in response to the recent election of politicians "who threaten an extremist agenda to move the country to the right."

More protests are scheduled for noon near Los Angeles International Airport and San Francisco International Airport.

___

7 a.m.

