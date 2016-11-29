Top Democrat on Ways and Means to step down from post
WASHINGTON — The top Democrat on the House Ways and Means Committee is leaving his post on the panel.
Rep. Sander Levin of Michigan said in a letter to his Democratic colleagues late Tuesday that it was time for younger member to assume leadership positions. The 85-year-old Levin has been the leading Democrat on the powerful committee that is involved in tax reform and health care.
Levin's move came ahead of House Democratic leadership elections Wednesday in which Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi faces a challenge from Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan. Democrats still reeling from the election are trying to figure a way forward amid calls from younger members for new leadership.
Rep. Xavier Becerra of California has informed Democrats he is interested in the top job on Ways and Means.
