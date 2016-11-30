Attorneys: Suspect in road-rage shooting agrees to plea deal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Attorneys for the Albuquerque man charged in a road rage shooting that killed a 4-year-old girl say they have reached a plea deal with prosecutors a day before the trial in the case was expected to begin.
An Alford plea means Torrez does not admit guilt, but he admits there is enough evidence to convict him.
His sentencing hearing is set for Thursday.
Torrez had been charged with first-degree murder and assault.
The October 2015 shooting on Interstate 40 that killed preschooler Lilly Garcia sent shockwaves through the state last year. She had been riding in the backseat of her father's pickup truck when she was shot.
