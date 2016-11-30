Attorneys: Suspect in road-rage shooting agrees to plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Attorneys for the Albuquerque man charged in a road rage shooting that killed a 4-year-old girl say they have reached a plea deal with prosecutors a day before the trial in the case was expected to begin.

Defence attorneys Todd Farkas and Stephen Taylor say their client Tony Torrez has accepted a deal that calls for him to enter an Alford plea to second-degree murder and serve a 16-year sentence.

An Alford plea means Torrez does not admit guilt, but he admits there is enough evidence to convict him.

His sentencing hearing is set for Thursday.

Torrez had been charged with first-degree murder and assault.