British FM: UK backs Cyprus 'come hell or high water'

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Britain's foreign secretary says the U.K.'s support for Cyprus amid talks aimed at reunifying the ethnically split island remains "rock solid."

Boris Johnson said after talks with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades Wednesday that "come hell or high water, we are there for Cyprus now and in the future."

He said the U.K. is "very impressed" with progress made in negotiations, and pledged "to be useful if we can" in the process.

A 1974 Turkish invasion that followed a coup aimed at uniting Cyprus with Greece split the island.