China says families of 74 workers killed to receive payments

BEIJING — The Chinese engineering firm responsible for building a cooling tower where 74 workers were killed has offered about $175,000 in compensation to each of the victims' families.

China's official Xinhua News Agency said all the families had agreed to accept the compensation of 1.2 million yuan, though it was impossible to independently verify that claim.

The workers were building a tower at a power plant last week in eastern China's Jiangxi province when a platform inside collapsed.

The Chinese government has swiftly announced several measures after the incident, possibly to head off any protests or unrest after the latest in a string of workplace accidents causing mass deaths.