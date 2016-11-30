Defence urges lighter sentence for plot to attack US Capitol
CINCINNATI —
In a 31-page memo filed Tuesday, attorneys for 22-year-old Christopher Lee Cornell say a sentence between 10 and 20 years is more appropriate. They urge the court to not "throw away" a young man they say "can be saved."
Cornell was accused of plotting to attack during President Barack Obama's 2015 State of the Union address. Cornell pleaded guilty to three charges, including attempted murder of U.S. officials and employees.
The FBI arrested him Jan. 14, 2015, in a gun shop parking lot.
U.S. District Judge Sandra Beckwith is scheduled to sentence Cornell on Monday.