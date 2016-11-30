News / World

Defence urges lighter sentence for plot to attack US Capitol

FILE ‚Äì This July 29, 2016, file booking photo made available by the Boone County Jail in Burlington, Ky., shows Christopher Lee Cornell of Green Township in suburban Cincinnati. Federal authorities say Cornell, who plotted to attack the U.S. Capitol during President Barack Obama's 2015 State of the Union address, kept trying from behind bars to incite others to violence in support of the Islamic State. Prosecutors describe Cornell‚Äôs ‚Äúpost-arrest conduct and misconduct‚Äù as unusual in a sentencing memorandum filed ahead of a Dec. 5, 2016, sentencing hearing. They want a judge to sentence him to 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty earlier in 2016 to three charges. (Boone County Jail via AP, File)

CINCINNATI — Defence attorneys say an Ohio man who plotted to attack the U.S. Capitol has now rejected "radical Islamic propaganda" that influenced him and should get a substantially lighter prison term than the 30-year sentence prosecutors are seeking.

In a 31-page memo filed Tuesday, attorneys for 22-year-old Christopher Lee Cornell say a sentence between 10 and 20 years is more appropriate. They urge the court to not "throw away" a young man they say "can be saved."

Cornell was accused of plotting to attack during President Barack Obama's 2015 State of the Union address. Cornell pleaded guilty to three charges, including attempted murder of U.S. officials and employees.

The FBI arrested him Jan. 14, 2015, in a gun shop parking lot.

U.S. District Judge Sandra Beckwith is scheduled to sentence Cornell on Monday.

