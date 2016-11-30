Europol blames human error for data security breach

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — European Union police agency Europol says human error is to blame for a breach of its data security rules by a former staff member that reportedly led to dossiers containing information about terrorism investigations becoming visible online.

Dutch investigative television show Zembla reports that a Europol staffer — in a breach of the agency's tight security rules — took dossiers home and copied them to a backup drive that was linked to the internet.

Zembla says it found more than 700 pages of confidential police dossiers that mention European terrorism investigations on the drive, including the names and phone numbers of people linked to terror investigations.