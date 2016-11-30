Germany's Lufthansa cancels 890 flights as strike continues

BERLIN — Germany's largest airline, Lufthansa, cancelled 890 flights Wednesday after pilots again extended their strike in an ongoing dispute over wages.

Lufthansa said some 98,000 passengers on short- and long-haul flights were affected.

The Cockpit union has been staging strikes with 24 hours' notice since last week, and it remains far apart from Lufthansa in a pay dispute that has dragged on for more than two years.

Lufthansa said that over six strike days since last Wednesday it has had to cancel 4,461 flights, affecting a total of 525,000 passengers. It said flights on Thursday should almost be running as scheduled, but that it would have to cancel 40. It urged passengers to check with the airline before heading to the airport.

So far the current round of strikes has not affected Lufthansa subsidiaries such as Eurowings, Germanwings, Austrian Air and Swiss.

The strikes called by the Cockpit union are their 14th since April 2014.

Cockpit is seeking retroactive raises of 3.66 per cent a year going back 5 1/2 years.