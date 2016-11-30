Managers questioned as 22 Chinese coal miners trapped

BEIJING — Police are questioning the managers of an apparently unregistered coal mine in northeast China where 22 workers have been trapped for three days.

State media reported that the mine in the city of Qitaihe was unlicensed. China is the world's top producer and consumer of coal, and government officials have made a years-long commitment to shutting down unlicensed mines in an attempt to improve safety.

A local safety official told The Associated Press on Wednesday that rescuers are still trying to get to the miners.

Although the cause of the blast has not yet been identified, such incidents usually occur when unventilated coal gas is ignited by a spark or open flame.