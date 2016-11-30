Montenegro arrests Serb sentenced for war crimes in Croatia

PODGORICA, Montenegro — Montenegrin police have arrested a Serb from Croatia who has been sentenced by a Croatian court to 15 years in prison for war crimes in the 1990s.

Police say that 47-year-old Miroslav Jovic, from Glina, Croatia, was arrested late Tuesday at the airport in the Montenegrin coastal town of Tivat.

Police said Wednesday that Jovic was detained under an international arrest warrant issued by Croatia.

A Croatian court convicted Jovic in absentia for killing a Croatian woman and injuring her husband who were his neighbours in eastern Croatia during the war for independence.

Croatian Serbs had rebelled against Croatia's declaration of independence from Serb-led Yugoslavia.