Myanmar's Suu Kyi says national reconciliation 'unavoidable'

SINGAPORE — Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi says national reconciliation is "unavoidably important" for the country to attract investment, but gave no specifics on how her government intends to resolve violence and discrimination against the country's minority Rohingya Muslim community.

Addressing senior business representatives at a Singapore dialogue on Wednesday, Suu Kyi said that national reconciliation is not "a matter of choice. It's unavoidable."

Accounts of military attacks against the Rohingya community caused thousands of people to march in protest in Bangladesh last week. Smaller protests occurred in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.