Official: blazing dormitory's fire door was probably locked

ANKARA, Turkey — An official says a fire exit at a dormitory for girls that caught fire in southern Turkey, killing 12 people, was most probably locked.

The fire blazed through the three-story dormitory housing middle school students in the town of Aladag, in Adana province, late on Tuesday, leaving 11 students and a teacher dead. The fire, believed to be caused by an electrical fault, also injured 2.

The state-run Anadolu Agency quoted Adana Mayor Huseyin Sozlu as saying on Wednesday that either the fire door was locked or that the panicked students were unable to open it.

He added: "Most probably it was locked."