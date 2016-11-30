Once adulated, Greek PM Tsipras among least popular chiefs

ATHENS, Greece — A new poll has found that Greece's left-wing prime minister is among the country's least popular party leaders, outdoing only his populist junior government ally and the head of a Nazi-inspired party.

The survey also found that 87 per cent of respondents oppose creditor-demanded income cuts and economic reforms imposed under Greece's latest bailout deal, signed by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras last year.

Once adulated, Tsipras now ranks sixth in popularity among leaders of the eight parties represented in Parliament, with 24 per cent positive views. That's well behind conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who ranks first with a 45 per cent approval rating.