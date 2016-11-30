Once adulated, Greek PM Tsipras among least popular chiefs
ATHENS, Greece — A new poll has found that Greece's left-wing prime minister is among the country's least popular party leaders, outdoing only his populist junior government ally and the head of a Nazi-inspired party.
The survey also found that 87
Once adulated, Tsipras now ranks sixth in popularity among leaders of the eight parties represented in Parliament, with 24
The Public Issue poll published Wednesday was a nationwide telephone survey of 1,005 people from Nov. 18-25, with a margin of error of 3.2
