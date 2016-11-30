Police: 6 shot, 2 fatally, in front of Baltimore store
BALTIMORE — Police say six people have been shot, two fatally, in front of a northwest Baltimore store.
Spokesman T.J. Smith said at a news conference near the Stop 1 Convenience Store in the Windsor Hills
Smith says one man was pronounced dead at the scene; a second was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police say a third man was critically wounded, and a fourth man and two women had non-life-threatening injuries.
Smith says detectives believe the shooting was retaliation for a homicide in the area several days ago.
Police said the shooter fled on foot. Smith says officers have a limited description of the suspect and urged witnesses to come forward.