Police seek pair who stole dump truck, dragged away an ATM

MOSCOW, Pa. — Police are searching for two people they say stole a dump truck from a housing development then used it to drag an automatic teller machine out of a grocery store in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Police in Covington Township say the men attached a chain to the machine at Bill's ShopRite grocery shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The theft, captured on surveillance video, shows the men were driving a truck from Thornhurst Country Club Estates. Officials there have confirmed the vehicle is a $70,000 plow and dump truck that was stolen sometime between 1 p.m. Monday and 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The stolen truck has since been recovered, as has part of the ATM.