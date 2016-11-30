Possible tornado kills 3 in Alabama as storms cross South

ROSALIE, Ala. — A suspected tornado killed three people in Alabama as a line of severe storms moved across the South overnight, authorities said.

The three who died were all in a mobile home in the northeastern Alabama community of Rosalie, Jackson County Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen told The Associated Press early Wednesday. Another person in the home was critically injured, Harnen said.

Harnen also said there were a number of other injuries and estimated that 16 to 20 structures in the county have been destroyed. He could not give an exact number of injuries. The suspected tornado affected an area of homes and businesses that covered nearly half a mile, Harnen said.

Harnen also said authorities were searching door to door before dawn Wednesday for any other damage.

Possible tornadoes were reported across several counties in northern Alabama and southern Tennessee, National Weather Service meteorologist Lauren Nash said.