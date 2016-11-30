News / World

Rare ferrets settling in, making babies at new Colorado home

In this Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016, photo provided by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, a black-footed ferret is checked by a researcher during a count of the animals that were placed last year on the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge in Commerce City, Colo. Dozens of slinky, ferocious and rare ferrets are settling in and making babies at a wildlife refuge outside Denver, one year after they were released there. (Ryan Moehring/U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service via AP)

DENVER — Dozens of slinky, ferocious and rare ferrets are settling in and making babies at a wildlife refuge outside Denver one year after they were released there.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service counted 47 black-footed ferrets last month at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge. That includes 71 per cent of the original 28 captive-born ferrets released there in 2015.

Kimberly Fraser of the Fish and Wildlife Service black-footed ferret program calls that a phenomenal survival rate.

Searchers also found nearly two dozen black-footed ferrets that were born at the refuge, a promising sign for the campaign to bring the animals back.

Black-footed ferrets were once thought to be extinct but a small colony was found in Wyoming in 1981. They're classified as an endangered species.

