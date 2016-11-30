Reckoning for Pelosi as House Democrats vote for leader

WASHINGTON — Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi faces a challenge to her job as frustrated House Democrats meet to select a new slate of leaders.

Pelosi is likely to be re-elected easily Wednesday despite disenchantment among some in the Democratic caucus that she has led since 2002. Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan is challenging her for the job, arguing that newer lawmakers need a bigger voice in a caucus that's been led for years by the same aging slate of leaders and committee chairmen.