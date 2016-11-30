Shark bites 65-year-old surfer off Australian east coast
SYDNEY, Australia — A 65-year-old surfer was bitten by a shark on his foot and arm on Thursday off Australia's east coast, police said.
The man was bitten while surfing near Foster, 300
He was flown by helicopter to a Newcastle hospital in a stable condition, police said.
The Newcastle Herald newspaper published a photograph of the man with his left thumb up as he was wheeled into the hospital. The newspaper also published a photograph of his board bitten in half and with a chunk missing.
The shark was suspected to be a great white estimated at 3
The attack comes after a 73-year-old fisherman suffered a serious hand injury on Tuesday when he was bitten by a 1.5-meter (five-foot) shark that he had pulled into his boat off Queenscliff, southwest of Melbourne in Victoria state.