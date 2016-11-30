Shark bites 65-year-old surfer off Australian east coast

SYDNEY, Australia — A 65-year-old surfer was bitten by a shark on his foot and arm on Thursday off Australia's east coast, police said.

The man was bitten while surfing near Foster, 300 kilometres (190 miles) north of Sydney in New South Wales state, and swam to shore, a police statement said.

He was flown by helicopter to a Newcastle hospital in a stable condition, police said.

The Newcastle Herald newspaper published a photograph of the man with his left thumb up as he was wheeled into the hospital. The newspaper also published a photograph of his board bitten in half and with a chunk missing.

The shark was suspected to be a great white estimated at 3 metres (10 feet) long, the newspaper said.