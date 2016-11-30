S. Korea's Park makes rare public appearance amid scandal

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea's president has visited a rural market in her first public appearance out among her citizens since a huge political scandal exploded in October.

Park Geun-hye's visit to the market in the southeastern city of Daeju on Thursday comes as her opponents are squabbling over whether and when to impeach her after she made a conditional resignation offer this week.

The visits was also made just before police detained a man suspected of setting fire to the birthplace of Park's late dictator father in the nearby city of Gumi.

Park Geun-hye's office says she visited the market to review a recent fire, which destroyed hundreds of shops there.