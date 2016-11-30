Spain: Tourism city Palma loses 'de Mallorca' add-on, again

MADRID — Palma de Mallorca city on the Mediterranean tourism island of Mallorca is to be called simply Palma — again.

The Balearic island's regional parliament voted the name change Tuesday, saying it was in keeping with the regional capital's history and that the "de Mallorca" tag was a left-over from Spain's centralist past.

Most residents call the city Palma and the name appears on road signs. But Palma de Mallorca is what greets tourists at the airport and is used by Spanish government offices and many maps.

It is the third name change in recent years and may not be the last.