The Latest: Castro brother pleased by honours for Fidel

HAVANA — The Latest on the death of Cuban leader Fidel Castro (all times local):

12:00 p.m.

One of Fidel Castro's brothers is remembering the late Cuban leader as a restless child who enjoyed horse riding and hunting in the mountains near his hometown of Biran.

At 87, Martin Castro still lives in the town in the eastern province of Holguin in a modest home with his two children and his grandchildren.

Martin Castro says he doesn't much like to travel, so he didn't see Fidel very often. But he's grateful to see Cubans across the island paying tribute to his brother.