The Latest: Storms bring flooding to drought-parched Alabama

ROSALIE, Ala. — The Latest on severe storms that moved across the South (all times local):

8:15 a.m.

Storms that spawned deadly winds have dumped more than 2 inches of rain across much of north Alabama, causing floods after months of drought.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for much of north Alabama on Wednesday while storms were still dousing the region with heavy rains.

Police in the northwest Alabama city of Florence put out barriers to block roads that flooded with as much as 2 feet of water when fallen leaves clogged blocked drainage during torrential downpours. The weather service says streams were cresting in western Alabama after as much as 4 inches of rain.

The entire state is locked in a severe drought and some areas haven't had measurable rain for more than two months before the storms moved through.

The state climatologist, John Christy, says more than 1 inch of rain is needed weekly to end the drought.

Five people were killed in Alabama and Tennessee as the line of storms moved across the South, spawning suspected tornadoes.

___

7:45 a.m.

The death toll from severe storms that moved across the South overnight has risen to five.

An official in Tennessee says two people have been killed and at least nine others injured in severe weather that hit the state overnight.

Tennessee Emergency Management Agency spokesman Dean Flener says a husband and wife died and two others were injured in Polk County. He said at least seven injuries were reported in nearby McMinn County. He didn't have further details on what happened.

Flener says suspected tornadic activity was reported in six counties, all in the southeastern corner of Tennessee.

Across the state line, three people were killed in northeastern Alabama when a suspected tornado hit a mobile home in Jackson County.

___

3:15 a.m.

Authorities say three people have been killed as a line of storms and possible tornadoes moved across northern Alabama overnight.

Jackson County Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen tells The Associated Press the three killed were all in a mobile home in Rosalie in northeast Alabama. Another person in the home was critically injured.

Harnen also said early Wednesday that there have been a number of other injuries and estimated that 16 to 20 structures in Jackson County have been destroyed.