The Latest: Republicans choose Jasper to keep speaker's seat

CONCORD, N.H. — The Latest on the Republican caucus to choose New Hampshire's next House Speaker (all times local):

6 p.m.

Republicans have nominated House Speaker Shawn Jasper to remain in the chamber's top post in the upcoming session.

Jasper narrowly defeated Rep. Laurie Sanborn after two rounds of voting. He captured support from 109 Republican members, just one vote over the 108 necessary to win the nomination. Sanborn won 105 votes.

Now that Republicans have chosen a nominee, the full House will vote on a speaker next week. Republicans control the chamber.

___

5:15 p.m.

The Republican contest for House speaker will go to a second round of voting after no candidate secured enough votes on the first ballot.

House Speaker Shawn Jasper won 106 votes, just shy of the 108 necessary for victory. Just behind him was Rep. Laurie Sanborn, with 102 votes. Rep. Frank Sapareto secured just three votes.

Voting will continue until one candidate wins support from a majority of representatives present.

___

4:45 p.m.

Republican Rep. Carol McGuire has dropped out of the race for House Speaker and is throwing her support behind Rep. Laurie Sanborn before the first round of voting begins.

Speaker Shawn Jasper and returning Rep. Frank Saparato are also in the running.

McGuire's decision to drop out of the race comes just as voting is set to begin. One candidate must win a majority of votes to capture the nomination, or a second round of voting will take place.

McGuire received a standing ovation after asking her supporters to get behind Sanborn.

___

3:45 p.m.

Gov.-elect Chris Sununu is urging House Republicans to be united in the upcoming session.

Sununu remarks are kicking off a caucus meeting where Republicans will choose their nominee for House Speaker. Four candidates are in the running.

The upcoming session marks the first time Republicans have controlled the House, Senate and governorship since 2004. Sununu says Republicans must show New Hampshire voters they can govern, adding "we have one shot to get it right."

His call for unity could be a look back to the GOP speaker's race two years ago. Although the Republican caucus chose Rep. Bill O'Brien, rival Shawn Jasper won the speakership with help from Democrats.

___

3:30 p.m.

The election for New Hampshire's next House speaker is about to begin.

House Republicans are gathering Wednesday afternoon to choose among four candidates seeking the speaker's gavel. The nominee will then go before the entire House in December. It's not guaranteed Republicans' choice this week will become speaker — current GOP Speaker Shawn Jasper went against his party to win the job with help from Democrats in 2016.

Jasper faces three challengers: Carol McGuire of Epsom, Laurie Sanborn of Bedford and Frank Sapareto of Derry.