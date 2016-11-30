The Latest: Tacoma officer shot multiple times dies

TACOMA, Wash. — The Latest on an officer shot in Tacoma while responding to a domestic violence call (all times local):

9:10 p.m.

Authorities say an officer shot multiple times while responding to a domestic violence call has died at a Tacoma hospital.

Tacoma Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool says the officer was pronounced dead at the hospital Wednesday evening.

"We've suffered a great loss and I think the community has suffered a great loss. I don't know how to put that into words," Cool said.

The officer, who has not been identified, was shot by a suspect still believed to be barricaded at a Tacoma home with a gun. Police say the scene remained active and the neighbourhood was still on lockdown.

___

7:15 p.m.

A police spokeswoman says the officer who was shot while responding to a domestic violence call has in surgery at a Tacoma hospital.

Loretta Cool said Wednesday night that police responded to a Tacoma home and that shortly afterward, officers called for backup.

She says shots were fired and officers were able to get into the home to remove the officer, who had been shot several times.

Cool says police believe the suspect remains barricaded with a gun inside the home but says it's possible the suspect could have left while police were removing the wounded officer from the scene.

She said the neighbourhood was locked down while law enforcement worked to arrest the suspect.

___

6:30 p.m.

Authorities say a Tacoma police officer was shot multiple times while responding to a domestic violence call.

Multiple news outlets said the suspect was barricaded in a home with a rifle Wednesday evening after the shooting took place around 5:30 p.m.

Authorities say police entered the home after the incident, got the officer out and to a Tacoma hospital.

No further details were immediately available.

____

6:07 p.m.

Authorities say a police officer has been shot in Tacoma while responding to a domestic call.

KCPQ-TV reports (https://goo.gl/DPNkG9 ) an officer was taken to a Tacoma hospital Wednesday after the incident at about 5:30 p.m.

Tacoma police said on Twitter at about 6 p.m. that officers were working an active call involving many agencies in the 400 block of East 52nd Street. Police asked people to stay away from the area.

Multiple news outlets reported that the suspect was barricaded in the home.